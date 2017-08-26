Ram Rahim Singh conviction LIVE updates: Rajnath Singh calls for emergency meeting after 30 killed in Panchkula-Sirsa clashes

Dera Saccha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted of rape, being shifted to Rohtak jail by helicopter from Panchkula, on Friday, August 25, 2017. (Express photo) Dera Saccha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted of rape, being shifted to Rohtak jail by helicopter from Panchkula, on Friday, August 25, 2017. (Express photo)

After the CBI court in Panchkula convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, widespread violence erupted in several parts of Punjab and Haryana. At least 27 people were killed in clashes in Panchkula alone while Sirsa, the headquarters of the dera, reported three casualties. Violence also spread to Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad with empty buses and train coaches set on fire allegedly by Dera supporters. Section 144 was imposed in several parts of Haryana and Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet Friday night, condemned the violence and said the law and order situation is being monitored closely. “The law & order situation is being closely monitored. I reviewed the situation with NSA & Home Secretary,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter. He further urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance.

Haryana violence live updates

8:55 am: According to latest reports, Panchkula DCP Ashok Kumar was suspended for committing a “clerical error” in the order of imposition of Section 144 in Panchkula. As per the reports, Kumar had not mentioned the gathering of four or more persons as unlawful and had only mentioned that carrying of weapons was not allowed.

8:50 am: Western Railways on Friday cancelled 6 trains and partially cancelled 2 other trains in the wake of law and order situation in Punjab and Haryana, following the violence in the region, news agency ANI reported.

8:45 am: Home Minister Rajnath Singh called for an emergency meeting in Delhi on Saturday to review the security situation in states following the verdict in Baba Ram Rahim Singh case. Meanwhile, Punjab and Haryana High Court said the damages for the loss of property in the violence will be recovered from the Dera Sacha Sauda, Doordarshan News reported.

8:40 am: As a safety precaution measure, the Cente instructed the Haryana government to ensure security for CBI special court judge Jagdeep Singh who pronounced the judgment on Friday. The Judge will pronounce the quantum of sentence in the case on Monday. Read More

8:30 am: According to a report by News 18, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, is placed has been kept at a guest house in Sunaria Jail of Rohtak district till the quantum of his sentence is decided on August 28. Meanwhile, some reports are suggesting that the rape convict will be lodged in a special cell, where he will be provided with mineral water an assistant who will stay with him.

8:25 am: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited hospital on Saturday to meet with those who were injured in the civil unrest that happened after the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

CM @mlkhattar visited public & security personnel injured during the civil unrest in Panchkula today. pic.twitter.com/L8Sa8tLdu2 — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) August 25, 2017

8:20 am: According to a report, internet services have been shutdown in Panchkula, while security has been tightened in Rohtak district. See visuals from Panchkula below.

#LatestVisuals from Panchkula where violence was witnessed yesterday: Section 144 still imposed; security deployed. #RamRahimVerdict pic.twitter.com/eRAolxSlsJ — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017

8:10 am: One person succumbed to injuries in Sira early morning on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. According to ANI, the death toll in Sirsa district of Haryana has reached 3. The headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda is in Sirsa.

7:45 am: DIG Mulinja Narayanan, the CBI officer who cracker the rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, faced numerous threats from the followers of the godman and felt pressure from his superiors and politicians. Speaking to Indian Express, Narayanan said he is happy to see the case reaching its logical conclusion and added many people wanted him to drop the case. CLICK HERE to read more

7:30 am: For the last seven days, since the verdict date was announced, Dera followers kept gathering in large numbers on the streets of Panchkula. But still, not even a single minister from the ruling BJP state government, or the Opposition, tried to reach out to then. Punjab and Haryana High Court bench also accused the state government of “complete collusion”with Dera followers, during the hearing of a PIL filed by local advocate Ravinder Dhull on security arrangements. To read more on how Khattar govt ignored the warning signs, click here.

7:15 am: After the violence in parts of Northern India, at least 445 train services have been suspended. Speaking to reporters, Neeraj Sharma, spokesperson, Northern Railway said, “485 train services have been affected (due to the violence). Of these, 445 stood cancelled.

7:00 am: Welcome to our live blog. We will keep you updated with all the events of the day regarding the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd