Ram Rahim Singh rape conviction: CBI court to pronounce sentence tomorrow amid high alert in Haryana

Security forces deployed at main chowks and near Rohtak jail premises to keep unwanted elements at bay in wake of the announcement of quantum of sentence to Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Express Photo Security forces deployed at main chowks and near Rohtak jail premises to keep unwanted elements at bay in wake of the announcement of quantum of sentence to Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Express Photo

A day before the hearing on the quantum of sentence against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is presently lodged in Rohtak jail, Haryana police on Sunday said that the sentencing will be peaceful tomorrow. “The top priority now is to ensure that law and order are maintained when the sentencing of convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief takes place in Rohtak tomorrow,” said state DGP B S Sandhu while addressing the media.

The DGP added that the death toll in the violence that broke out in Panchkula and Sirsa after the conviction of the 50-year-old self-styled godman on Friday has risen to 38. He said all routes to the Sunaria jail in Rohtak have been sealed in order to ensure that there was no repeat of such violence on Monday.

While 32 persons died in the violence at Panchkula, six others died at Sirsa, where curfew was still in place, the DGP added.

READ | Eight dera followers booked for sedition

Police have registered 52 cases in connection with the violence which left a trail of destruction, particularly in Panchkula and Sirsa in Haryana, and arrested 926 people, Sandhu told at the press conference in Chandigarh.

Security forces outside the “Naam Charcha Ghar” one of the “dera” of Saucha Sauda at Salabatpura in Bathinda.Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh Security forces outside the “Naam Charcha Ghar” one of the “dera” of Saucha Sauda at Salabatpura in Bathinda.Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

Meanwhile, Haryana ADGP (Law & Order) Mohammad Akil said that all arrangements in and outside the jail are complete and that 23 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Rohtak to maintain peace in the state. However, he added that there is no army deployment in Rohtak as of now, but they have been kept on standby.

Amid high security, CBI special court judge Jagdeep Singh will be flown to Sunaria jail on Monday to pronounce the quantum of sentence against the convicted Dera Chief and the proceedings will begin around 2:30 pm. Sunaria jail lies on outskirts of Rohtak city and several security barricades have been set up along the route leading to the prison complex, police said.

“Special CBI Court will be held inside premises of Sunaria Jail. The judicial officer will come here by air from Panchkula,” said IGP Rohtak Range.

Army deployed on Panchkula-Zirakpur highway in sector-4 in Panchkula on Saturday, August 26 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh Army deployed on Panchkula-Zirakpur highway in sector-4 in Panchkula on Saturday, August 26 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

Earlier in the day, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Ram Niwas, in view of the prevailing tension in the state said that all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain closed on Monday. All schools in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, bordering Haryana, will also remain shut in order to avoid any untoward incident.

READ | LIVE UPDATES: Supporters leave Dera headquarters in Sirsa

Mobile internet services will remain suspended in premises of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters at Sirsa, Haryana and Punjab until August 29, to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in view of the quantum of punishment to be pronounced against the Dera chief in Rohtak. The authorities had earlier suspended the services ahead of the court verdict against the Dera chief, but now the ban has been extended until Tuesday. The Shamli district authorities have also sealed roads connecting the district with Haryana.

As there was no report of any violence in Haryana since yesterday even as security forces remained on alert, curfew was relaxed at various places where it had been clamped earlier. However, in Sirsa, the district administration had relaxed the curfew for only five hours today morning after restrictions were imposed on August 24.

Security forces were on high alert in Haryana and a strict vigil was being maintained in sensitive districts including Panchkula, Sirsa, Rohtak, and Fatehabad. At many sensitive places in Punjab too, security forces conducted flag marches and kept a tight vigil in sensitive areas.

Rail services in Punjab and Haryana, that were largely affected due to the violence in two states, have been restored, except in the Delhi-Rohtak-Bathinda section, according to a railway ministry statement.

READ | Cameraman attacked after he tries to enter Dera campus in Sirsa

According to a PTI report, Panchkula Police (Sector-5) Inspector Karambir Singh, on Sunday said that sedition and attempt to murder charges have been slapped against seven persons, including five Haryana police personnel, who were part of the Dera chief’s security paraphernalia when he had arrived at Panchkula court on Friday. The seven security personnel of Ram Rahim had allegedly tried to free him when the self-styled godman was brought outside the Panchkula Court complex on Friday after the special CBI court convicted him in the 2002 rape case, the police said.

The Dera chief was held guilty by a special CBI court in a rape case in Panchkula on Friday, following which the Dera supporters went on a rampage setting fire to vehicles and railway stations, and damaging public and private properties. At least 38 people were killed and more than 250 injured in violence in Panchkula and Sirsa. The violence also spread to several other parts of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Noida that led to Section 144 being imposed in parts of Haryana and Delhi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd