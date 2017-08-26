Ram Rahim Singh conviction aftermath: No deaths in Punjab, will not allow violence from any sect here, Amarinder Singh

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh conviction aftermath: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the fault was in allowing people to gather in Panchkula when the verdict was coming. (PTI Photo) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh conviction aftermath: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the fault was in allowing people to gather in Panchkula when the verdict was coming. (PTI Photo)

In the wake of the violence following Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction in a 2002 rape case, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh assured that there were no deaths in the state and the situation was peaceful. Addressing the media regarding the situation in Punjab, Amarinder Singh on Saturday said, “There were no deaths in Punjab, everything was peaceful here. Police did not resort to lathi charge or firing. It was a predicted violence, anybody would know that people are coming to the verdict then a reaction (from the followers) is expected.”

The Chief Minister also condemned the violence against media saying, nobody in the right mind can accept anything like this. “I will not allow violence of any form from any sect in Punjab. We acted fast on the situation erupted in Punjab, Haryana. Full precaution is being taken to prevent any sort of violence,” he said.

Responding to a scribe’s question on transportation to Dera supporters, Punjab CM said people were given buses so that they could be transported safely back to their respective places without any violence. Singh further said: “We will be making a list of all the damaged public and private property and as per Punjab and Haryana High Court, the cost will have to be paid by Dera. He further said we are prepared for any violence that may occur on the day of sentencing. All the key issues will be covered.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd