Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh conviction: Media targeted

The media was among the targets of the protesters in Panchkula on Friday. Four motorcycles of Amar Ujala journalists, one scooter of a Dainik Jagran journalist, one motorcycle of a Dainik Savera journalist, three cars of Dainik Bhaskar journalists, one car of The Times of India correspondent, two motorcycles of The Indian Express journalists, an OB van of NDTV, one OB van of India Today, an OB van of Republic TV, a car of E24 channel, and another of a stringer for a foreign news agency were burnt. Members of an engineering team attached with electronic channels were also assaulted.

