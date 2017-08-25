Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted: Angry Dera supporters go on rampage in Haryana, Punjab; 12 dead, over 100 injured

In this image made from video, supporters of an Indian guru who calls himself Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan react after his verdict was announced in Panchkula, India, Friday. (AP Photo) In this image made from video, supporters of an Indian guru who calls himself Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan react after his verdict was announced in Panchkula, India, Friday. (AP Photo)

At least 12 people were killed and over 100 injured in the violence unleashed by the followers of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after he was convicted in a rape case by a special CBI court in Panchkula on Friday. Thousands of enraged supporters went on a rampage and torched many government buildings, including a local telephone exchange and LIC office. Media vehicles were also attacked and journalists were also injured in the violent attacks. The violence moved beyond Panchkula to various parts of Haryana, Punjab and even Rajasthan.

Clashes erupted in Sirsa and Panchkula soon after the verdict was declared as Ram Rahim’s followers started attacking media and police personnel. Tear gas shells were fired by police as NDTV reported that its OB van had been vandalised by the Dera followers near the court premises in Panchkula. Punjab was severely hit by violence as Dera followers torched railway stations of Malout and Balluanna and set private vehicles on fire in Mansa, Punjab. The violence kept increasing as journalists were beaten up badly and there was heavy stone-pelting in Panchkula. Agitated mobs barged into government buildings in Sector 2 and 5 of Panchkula and vandalised buildings. Gunfire was also heard. Curfew has been imposed in Punjab’s Bhatinda, Mansa, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Malout and Budhlada.

The violence soon reached Delhi as a bus was torched in northeast Delhi’s Loni chowk and a train in Anand Vihar railway station was also set on fire.

