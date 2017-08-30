Panchkula violence: Punjab and Haryana High Court orders SIT

Mob of Dera followers pelting stones on securities forces on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur in after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday, August 25 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh Mob of Dera followers pelting stones on securities forces on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur in after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday, August 25 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday ordered the constitution of Special Investigation Teams for monitoring cases registered for the incidents of violence in Punjab and Haryana on the day Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted in a rape case and restrained the two state governments from canceling any FIRs without its permission.

The SITs will be headed by the officials not below the rank of additional director general of police.

The HC, which is hearing a PIL on the issue, also directed the police to submit the case diaries and status reports every month to the area magistrates who will then forward the comprehensive reports with their comments to the High Court. The case has been adjourned till September 27.

During the hearing on Tuesday, HC observed it was a “war-like situation” in the region and was required to be fought like a war. “The message has to be loud and clear that who resorts to arson, rape of women has to be shot. Anybody who indulges in violence will have to face the music. Time has come for State to not buckle down. We want that when mob mentality comes… there should be hard hitting,” said the court. The oral observations came after many lawyers in the courtroom raised questions over the deaths of the Dera followers during the action taken by the forces.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App