Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh case: 5 cops behind bid to ‘free’ dera head suspended

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

THE Haryana Police have suspended five policemen charged for sedition over their alleged attempt to evacuate rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh from the custody of police officials on August 25. The suspension orders were issued following the report of ACP (Headquarters) Mukesh Malhotra, which was sent to the Haryana Police Headquarters.

The five policemen were identified as head constable (HC) Ajay of Haryana Armed Police (HAP), exempted head constable (EHC) Ram Singh, constable Balwan Singh, ESI Krishan Dass and EHC Vijay Singh. All five were part of the Z-plus security cover of Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

ACP Malhotra said, “The report of all five police personnel was sent to the police headquarters, Sector 6.” Sources said a departmental probe was also marked against them and the probe was being conducted by an IPS level officer. The five were part of a team of 36 police personnel deployed for the dera head’s security.

Along with these five personnel, dera head’s two personal security guards, Khushbir and Pritam Singh, were also booked for obstructing government servants on duty, attempt to murder and waging war against the state. A case against all of them was registered at Sector 5 police station, but later the probe was transferred to CIA wing of the Panchkula police. All seven men are in seven-day police custody.

