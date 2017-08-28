‘Koi mujhe bacha lo’: High drama inside courtroom as convicted rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim pleads for mercy

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment after being convicted in a rape case. (Express photo by Vikram Joy) Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment after being convicted in a rape case. (Express photo by Vikram Joy)

Self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s world turned upside down after a special CBI court handed him a rigorous 10-year imprisonment following his conviction in a rape case. Unable to stand the verdict, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, who proclaims himself as ‘Saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan’, reportedly threw tantrums inside a makeshift courtroom upon hearing his punishment. The conviction of flamboyant ‘guru’ on charges of raping two of his female followers had sparked widespread protests across Haryana, in which at least 38 people were killed and over 250 injured. The special courtroom within the jail was created on the instructions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, citing security reasons.

Here is a list of all the theatrics which the Dera chief reportedly displayed inside the courtroom.

*Soon after the quantum of his sentence was pronounced, Gurmeet Ram Rahim broke into tears and pleaded for mercy with folded hands. Later on, he refused to leave the courtroom. “Thodi ji riyayat (have some mercy),” a weeping Gurmeet Ram told the judge, DNA reports.

*According to News18, Ram Rahim was not cooperating with security personnel, who warned him that he would be taken inside the jail forcefully if he doesn’t follow the rules. While being dragged out of the court, Ram Rahim, who describes himself as a “scientist” and “de-addiction specialist”, kept on crying saying ‘koi mujhe bacha lo (somebody save me)’, the DNA report adds.

*Adding more drama, rape convict Ram Rahim subsequently complained of severe uneasiness as ambulance rushed inside jail premises. “I need urgent medical help and the state will be responsible if anything happens to me,” said Ram Rahim outside court, according to News18.

*Refusing to cooperate with officials, he was eventually taken inside Rohtak jail premises after CMO Dr Deepa ruled out the need for any leniency on medical grounds, News18 reports.

*According to reports, CBI court also directed jail officials to give jail uniform to convict Ram Rahim and also said that he would not be permitted to carry his personal clothes.

