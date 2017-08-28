‘Koi mujhe bacha lo’: High drama inside courtroom as convicted rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim pleads for mercy

- Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced to 10 years: CM Khattar summons emergency meeting
- Car torched near Sirsa after Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced to 10 years
- Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced to 10 yrs jail: Happy, court proved it today, says son of journalist who was killed by Dera followers
Self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s world turned upside down after a special CBI court handed him a rigorous 10-year imprisonment following his conviction in a rape case. Unable to stand the verdict, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, who proclaims himself as ‘Saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan’, reportedly threw tantrums inside a makeshift courtroom upon hearing his punishment. The conviction of flamboyant ‘guru’ on charges of raping two of his female followers had sparked widespread protests across Haryana, in which at least 38 people were killed and over 250 injured. The special courtroom within the jail was created on the instructions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, citing security reasons.
Here is a list of all the theatrics which the Dera chief reportedly displayed inside the courtroom.
*Soon after the quantum of his sentence was pronounced, Gurmeet Ram Rahim broke into tears and pleaded for mercy with folded hands. Later on, he refused to leave the courtroom. “Thodi ji riyayat (have some mercy),” a weeping Gurmeet Ram told the judge, DNA reports.
*According to News18, Ram Rahim was not cooperating with security personnel, who warned him that he would be taken inside the jail forcefully if he doesn’t follow the rules. While being dragged out of the court, Ram Rahim, who describes himself as a “scientist” and “de-addiction specialist”, kept on crying saying ‘koi mujhe bacha lo (somebody save me)’, the DNA report adds.
ALSO READ: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentencing live updates: Dera Sacha Sauda chief gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment
*Adding more drama, rape convict Ram Rahim subsequently complained of severe uneasiness as ambulance rushed inside jail premises. “I need urgent medical help and the state will be responsible if anything happens to me,” said Ram Rahim outside court, according to News18.
*Refusing to cooperate with officials, he was eventually taken inside Rohtak jail premises after CMO Dr Deepa ruled out the need for any leniency on medical grounds, News18 reports.
*According to reports, CBI court also directed jail officials to give jail uniform to convict Ram Rahim and also said that he would not be permitted to carry his personal clothes.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 28, 2017 at 6:20 pmHahaha, the shady" pitaji"got his due, pitaji ko maafi milgayiReply
- Aug 28, 2017 at 6:18 pmPowerful, rich and politicians never get true jail time, that an ordinary Indian has to go through after being sentenced. He may be out after filing an appeal. Or the least, one can see jail time mixed with out of jail time, in order to make movies on the pretext of being sick. It is not unheard of in our great nation. Or else, he may fight an election from behind the doors, and become a CM. Everything is possible in our country. Our judicial system is just better than a hoax, and thus no one fears it. More than half the witnesses and raped women take their cases back in India. There is immense social and criminal pressure on them.Reply
- Aug 28, 2017 at 6:18 pmNow 10 years other hardened criminals will give him maafi. Hope he is jailed in Tamilnadu or Mizoram or Andaman, so Haryana govt does not allow him life of luxury in their jail.Reply
- Aug 28, 2017 at 6:16 pmaaj madar jat sare andh bhakt kidhar mar gye.....Reply
- Aug 28, 2017 at 6:13 pmWhen will that tadipar Shah and feku meet the same fate ?? If not in this world, then surely in the hereafter, if they do not mend their ways before their death.Reply
- Aug 28, 2017 at 6:10 pmWhen this love day called Ram Rahim was asking "maafi", the judge did not understand his dera campus language ! Otherwise he would have been told daily fakking of this guy all through the 10yr imprisonment judgement given.., hahahahahahaReply
- Aug 28, 2017 at 6:09 pm"...koi mujhe bacha lo..." You rapist baba black sheep, that innocent girl wud have cried with same words when u raped her keeping ur revolver to threaten her.. It's that ur karma has come full circle.Reply
- Load More Comments