Gurmeet Ram Rahim sentencing live updates: Decision at 2:45 pm, high alert in Haryana, Punjab

Dera Saccha Sauda leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh accused of Dual Rape, being shifted to Rohtak Jail, by Helicopter from Panchkula, on Friday. (Express photo) Dera Saccha Sauda leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh accused of Dual Rape, being shifted to Rohtak Jail, by Helicopter from Panchkula, on Friday. (Express photo)

A CBI court headed by special judge Jagdeep Singh will pronounce Monday the quantum of sentence for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, who was convicted of rape on August 25. A three-tier security ring has been installed around Rohtak’s Sunaria district jail where the sentence will be pronounced at 2:45 pm.

The quantum of punishment is expected to be a minimum of seven years and could extend up to life imprisonment. The administration has issued a stern warning and is keeping vigil in the states of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi ahead of the announcement of sentence keeping in mind the violence that enraged after the verdict was announced where 38 people were killed.

Delhi Police has deployed around 20,000 personnel in the capital to thwart any unwanted incident. The Delhi Police has also extended section 144 imposed in all 11 districts till further orders. While schools and colleges in Delhi and Noida remain open, Ghaziabad administration has announced a holiday for schools today.

8.52 am: Ahead of the announcement of sentence, section 144 has been imposed in 11 districts of Delhi. Delhi Police conducted flag marches in different areas of the capital city on Sunday night.

8.46 am: Meanwhile, a woman has been arrested from Sunaria outer bypass as she wanted to meet Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Sunaria jail.

8.45 am: Security has been tightened around Sunaria jail where Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been lodged since August 25. Police is conducting security checks at various barricades to keep situation under control.

Security checks conducted in #Haryana's Panchkula, had witnessed 32 deaths in violence after #RamRahimSingh's conviction (early morning pix) pic.twitter.com/emdEVVBoua — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017

8.15 am: With pronouncement of sentence in just hours Haryana has been turned into a cantonment with deployment of police and paramilitary personnel throughout the state. Rohtak Range IGP, Navdeep Singh Virk said that they have ensured that no Dera follower is allowed to enter Rohtak district or move around jail.

Several barricades with strong police & paramilitary presence set up, ready to deal with any eventuality: IGP Rohtak Range #RamRahimSingh pic.twitter.com/64ofU8C7R7 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017

8:00 am: Welcome to the live blog where we will bring you all the live updates in the case pertaining to the quantum of sentence for convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

