Video footages of incidence of violence available: Ram Niwas

Police personal looking at remaining of the burning vehicles after violence by the huge mass of Dera Sacha Sauda supporters gathered in Panchkula. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Police personal looking at remaining of the burning vehicles after violence by the huge mass of Dera Sacha Sauda supporters gathered in Panchkula. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas on Friday apprised that he has video footage of the incidence of violence in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and stated that stringent action will be taken against those found guilty.

Speaking to ANI here, Ram Niwas said, “In Panchkula, following Dera chief Ram Rahim’s verdict, his supporters’ reaction was not good. Many people have been injured. Many have also lost their lives. Media OB Vans were also been damaged. There is curfew in the state currently. The video footages are available with us and we will take action against the wrong doers.”

Niwas further appealed all Dera supporters, ” Those who are creating nuisance please help us in identifying such miscreants and we will take action against them accordingly.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App