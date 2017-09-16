Ram Rahim murder case: Khatta Singh changed statement against Dera chief out of fear, says lawyer

Khatta Singh’s lawyer speaking to media outside court. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Khatta Singh’s lawyer speaking to media outside court. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Khatta Singh’s lawyer Navkiran Singh said on Saturday that his client changed his 2007 statement in 2012 out of fear. The former driver of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is a witness in the murder cases against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief. “Khatta Singh had changed his 2007 statement in 2012 out of fear. Now he has agreed to appear before court. We have filed an application. Court will decide on September 22 if his statement will be taken,” the lawyer was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Indian Express reported earlier today that Khatta Singh approached a special CBI court on Saturday stating he wants to record a fresh statement against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. He had earlier retracted his statement.

Meanwhile, Ram Rahim Singh appeared in the Panchkula court via video-conferencing today for the final arguments in the murder cases against him. The Dera chief is lodged at Sunaria jail in Rohtak.

In February 2011, Khatta Singh had told the court that Ram Rahim had not ordered to kill anyone and had no role to play in the murder of Ranjit Singh in July 2002. Meanwhile, security arrangements were beefed up around the district court complex in sector 1 on Friday. People were frisked before entering the complex.

