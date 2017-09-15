Key Dera functionary arrested: Haryana Police

A key Dera Sacha Sauda functionary has been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out after the conviction of the sect’s chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Haryana Police said. Dilawar Insaan has been arrested from Panipat. He will be presented before a court in Panchkula on Friday, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) B S Sandhu said tonight.

He had gone underground after the conviction of Ram Rahim in a rape cases by special CBI court on August 25, following which large-scale violence broke out in Panchkula and Sirsa leaving at least 40 people dead.

Dilawar was a spokesperson of the dera. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sedition, has been registered against him by the Haryana Police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App