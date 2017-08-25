Internet services off, curfew on in Sirsa on night before Dera chief verdict

Security personnel block the road to the district court in Panchkula on Thursday. Jaipal Singh Security personnel block the road to the district court in Panchkula on Thursday. Jaipal Singh

The Haryana administration on Thursday imposed curfew in Sirsa from 10 pm, suspended mobile internet services, except voice calls, and it plans to clear out tens of thousands of people assembled in Panchkula, all in preparation for the Friday verdict on a rape case against sect leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

The Army has been called out in Sirsa, which is the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda, the sect Ram Rahim leads. Haryana Director-General of Police B S Sandhu announced the decisions at a news conference on Thursday evening, hours after the Punjab and Haryana High Court upbraided the government for not imposing Section 144 CrPc correctly to prevent the huge gathering of followers in Panchkula, where the CBI court will pronounce the verdict.

The situation in Sirsa is also tense. “Curfew has been imposed in Sirsa from 10 pm tonight. It shall remain in force till further orders. We advise people to stay indoors. Also, the Army has been called in and shall be deployed across Sirsa tonight,” said Prabhjot Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Sirsa.

The CBI court is expected to announce its verdict at 2.45 pm. The court complex has been turned into a fortress with four-tier security arrangements comprising police and paramilitary forces. The case against Ram Rahim is that he raped two of his women followers. The case came to trial in 2008.

On the last date of hearing last week, the CBI court asked Ram Rahim to be present in court at 2.45 pm on Friday. Since he is a Z+ protectee, he will appear in the court under a tight police security cover. But his travel by road from Sirsa to the Panchkula courtroom is fraught with challenges for the police. His followers are expected to throng the entire 250 km stretch of the state highway. The government has deployed more than 20 companies of paramilitary forces along this route.

Sources disclosed that top state officials were exploring the possibility of airlifting Ram Rahim from Sirsa to Panchkula to avoid chaos. The district administration of Sirsa, Hisar, Fatehabad, Ambala and Panchkula have been placed on high alert.

“The route and mode by which the Dera chief will be produced in the court cannot be divulged because of security issues,” said Haryana police chief Sandhu. According to the intelligence agencies, there are around 600-700 armed men camping inside the dera’s headquarters in Sirsa. The district administration of Sirsa had asked people with valid armed licences to deposit their firearms at the nearest police station. A senior state government officer said only 60 per cent of such weapons were deposited.

The Punjab government, like Haryana, has suspended mobile internet services — including 2G, 3G, 4G, CDMA and GPRS, all SMS services and all dongle services provided on mobile networks —for the next three days.

The Haryana government has also set up a state riot control centre at the police headquarters in Panchkula. “Anybody who has any information about law and order or riots or requires police assistance can contact the State Riot Control Centre on the phone numbers 0172-2587905, Fax No. 0172-2587906. Apart from this, they can also contact the phone numbers 0172-2587901

“Anybody who has any information about law and order or riots or requires police assistance can contact the State Riot Control Centre on the phone numbers 0172-2587905, Fax No. 0172-2587906. Apart from this, they can also contact the phone numbers 0172-2587901 upto 2587904 or 100,” a state government’s spokesperson said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App