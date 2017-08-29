Gurmeet Ram Rahim: Despite jail sentence, women followers say faith in pitaji intact

Women Dera followers return to Bathinda from Sirsa Monday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Women Dera followers return to Bathinda from Sirsa Monday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Despite being convicted of rape, the women followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim refuse to accept that their pitaji can commit such a heinous crime. They say they would continue to follow their pitaji come what may. Of the lakhs of followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, women are in an overwhelming majority in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and other states.

Speaking to The Indian Express, some of them said nothing on earth could shake their faith in their ‘father,’ not even conviction in a rape case. Some even feel that the “government got scared of pitaji’s magical powers and planned the conspiracy”.

The Indian Express also spoke to well-educated women, who felt that their jobs and salaries were only due to the blessings of the godman. A postgraduate, with a degree in law and working at the Dera in Sirsa, said, “Why do you believe in your God? Why do you believe in Lord Krishna or Lord Ram or Allah? For us, our pitaji is each one of these gods. He is giving us work, livelihood, energy to lead better lives and he is not a human. He is a God who has come as incarnation on earth such as Krishna and Ram. He has come to eradicate all sins on earth. For us, he is more important than our own father.”

Nasib Kaur (60) thanks pitaji for a baby boy at home. “I had three granddaughters. I wanted a grandson. Pitaji uttered some words in my daughter-in-law’s ear and after a few months, she was pregnant again. This time it was a boy. It is only due to his miracles that I have a boy in my home now. If this is not the miracle of pitaji, then what is it,” she says.

A woman, who refused to be identified, said, “My daughter got married and I had no dowry to give. I told my problem to the Dera people and pitaji sent gold jewellery for my daughter. My own father did not give gold to my daughter but pitaji did.” Says another, “My own father wasn’t able to convince my husband to leave alcohol. He used to beat me daily after getting drunk. Since the day he visited the Dera and touched pitaji’s feet, he left alcohol. For me, he is the only God that exists.”

“Why should we not call him pitaji? My husband just touched his feet once and wore a locket and he quit drugs. Now, our life is dedicated to pitaji and his sewa. Let the courts say whatever they want to, but we can never stop following him. It is a conspiracy by the government because it got scared of his magical powers and increasing fan following,” says Seema Rani from Dagru village of Moga.

A follower from Bathinda, a retired government employee, said, “I donated Rs 5 lakh from my own savings to the Dera. Also, when MSG films released, I took at least a hundred people to watch the film with my money so that they can also see his miracles. It was a noble cause and I will keep donating.” “Why should we use flour, spices, noodles or any other grocery items from the market when our own pitaji makes pure items,” said Jagjit Kaur, claiming that only MSG products keep her children healthy. “He is our father because he gives us food to eat. My children fall ill if they eat anything else. So, we buy only MSG products.” she added.

Among the followers are also young girls. Sisters Simran (14) and Taranpreet (16) said, “We follow him because our family follow him. We hardly get to see movies in villages but our family took us to see MSG films. He is a miracle man.” A young follower from Gahaur of Mullanpur said, “You just whisper your problem into his ear and consider it solved. Such are his divine powers.”

Iqbal Kaur (45), from Faridkot, says, “We will get justice from the higher courts. Drug mafia has taken revenge on our pitaji because he made lakhs of men shun drugs.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App