Manohar Lal Khattar briefs Amit Shah, says his govt did well

HARYANA CM Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday met BJP president Amit Shah and briefed him about the violence in the state following conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case last Friday.

He dismissed the Opposition’s demands for his resignation and said he has done his job “well”.

Violence and arson on Friday left 36 people dead in Panchkula and Sirsa, and several vehicles and properties gutted.

“Let whoever is demanding my resignation do so. I have done my job well,” Khattar said after his meeting with Shah. “There is a procedure here (in BJP) — I have briefed the (party’s) national president about the situation; he will now convey the report wherever required.” Stating that the situation in Haryana is peaceful now, Khattar said, “We are fully prepared for any law and order issue.”

Khattar also did not deny that at one point the BJP had sought the Dera Sacha Sauda’s support. “In a democracy, we appeal to all groups and welcome support,” he said. “But that does not give anyone the licence to break the law.”

He denied that any BJP MLA in the state had met Ram Rahim since his conviction on Friday.

According to Khattar, the state government and the police acted in accordance with the court’s directions in containing the arson. “We acted as per instructions of the court to defuse tension. We used whatever force was necessary. There were lakhs of people on the other side throwing stones. We did not use force in a hurry,” he said.

“There was no VIP treatment — he (Ram Rahim) had to appear in court of his own accord, our job was to ensure that he did not have any excuses not to appear.”

