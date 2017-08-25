Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted in rape case

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji convicted by CBI court in Panchkula. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji convicted by CBI court in Panchkula.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Friday convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in a 15-year old rape case. The argument on his sentencing will begin on Monday. He is likely to face seven-year imprisonment. The verdict came as a big set back to Gurmeet’s followers who have converged in large numbers in Panchkula for last few days. Elaborate security arrangements was made around the district court in Panchkula ahead of the court verdict. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in great numbers.

The sexual exploitation case was registered against the Dera chief in 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after anonymous letters were circulated about the alleged sexual exploitation of two ‘sadhvis’ (female followers) by Ram Rahim Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd