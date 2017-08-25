Only in Express
  • PM condemns Panchkula violence, appeals for peace

PM condemns Panchkula violence, appeals for peace

Meanwhile, Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana visited the Civil Hospital in Panchkula to meet those injured in violent protests. The chief minister has directed best possible treatment for the injured.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 25, 2017 9:10 pm
Ram Rahim rape case, Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Panchkula violence, Dera Sucha Sauda chief case, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Ram Rahim Singh rape case, India news, National news, Latest news, National news Modi further wrote that he has urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all the possible assistance that is required.
Top News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally spoken on the ongoing violence in Haryana and other parts of Punjab and Delhi following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim by a CBI court earlier today.

The Prime Minister took to his twitter handle and wrote: “The instances of violence today are deeply distressing. I strongly condemn the violence & urge everyone to maintain peace.” He said that he has reviewed the situation with the National Security Adviser and the Home Secretary.”The law & order situation is being closely monitored. I reviewed the situation with the NSA & Home Secretary,” he tweeted.

Modi further wrote that he has urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all the possible assistance that is required.”Urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required,” he tweeted.

Twenty-eight people have been killed so far after large-scale violence in Haryana took place after Ram Rahim was convicted in a 15-year-old rape case. Dera followers, who had assembled in Panchkula since last one week, set vehicles and TV Vans on fire. In response, the police had to fire tear gas and gunshots to control the angry protestors.

Meanwhile, Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana visited the Civil Hospital in Panchkula to meet those injured in violent protests. The chief minister has directed best possible treatment for the injured.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 25: Latest News