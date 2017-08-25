PM condemns Panchkula violence, appeals for peace

Modi further wrote that he has urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all the possible assistance that is required. Modi further wrote that he has urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all the possible assistance that is required.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally spoken on the ongoing violence in Haryana and other parts of Punjab and Delhi following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim by a CBI court earlier today.

The Prime Minister took to his twitter handle and wrote: “The instances of violence today are deeply distressing. I strongly condemn the violence & urge everyone to maintain peace.” He said that he has reviewed the situation with the National Security Adviser and the Home Secretary.”The law & order situation is being closely monitored. I reviewed the situation with the NSA & Home Secretary,” he tweeted.

The instances of violence today are deeply distressing. I strongly condemn the violence & urge everyone to maintain peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2017

The law & order situation is being closely monitored. I reviewed the situation with the NSA & Home Secretary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2017

Urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2017

Modi further wrote that he has urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all the possible assistance that is required.”Urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required,” he tweeted.

Twenty-eight people have been killed so far after large-scale violence in Haryana took place after Ram Rahim was convicted in a 15-year-old rape case. Dera followers, who had assembled in Panchkula since last one week, set vehicles and TV Vans on fire. In response, the police had to fire tear gas and gunshots to control the angry protestors.

Meanwhile, Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana visited the Civil Hospital in Panchkula to meet those injured in violent protests. The chief minister has directed best possible treatment for the injured.

