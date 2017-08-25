Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted: Dera chief offered VIP treatment, to stay at guest house in Rohtak jail

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been convicted of rape by a special CBI court in Panchkula today. Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been convicted of rape by a special CBI court in Panchkula today.

Even after conviction of Sirsa’s Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by the CBI court under rape charges on Friday, the Haryana’s BJP government appeared to be offering “VIP” treatment to the powerful sect chief. Soon after the verdict, Haryana Jail Minister Krishan Lal Panwar told The Indian Express that the Dera chief would be kept at a guest house in Sunaria Jail in Rohtak district for the time-being.

“The guest house which is situated in the jail complex has been declared a jail till further orders,” added the minister. On being asked whether the government is giving privileges to the “VIP prisoner”, the minister said, “We take such decisions when we face space constraints”.

Despite the imposition of section 144 in Haryana, Dera followers could be seen gathering at various places. When Haryana education minister Ram Bilas Sharma was questioned about this on Thursday, he replied that section 144 of the CrPC does not apply on “faith”. Sharma had also stated that the Dera followers were their guest. The Dera had extended support to the BJP during 2014 assembly polls in Haryana.

