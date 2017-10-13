Dera chairperson Vipasana Insan reaches Panchkula to appear before SIT

Vipasana reached Chandimandir police station in Sector 23, Panchkula in her private vehicle. (Source: ANI) Vipasana reached Chandimandir police station in Sector 23, Panchkula in her private vehicle. (Source: ANI)

Dera Sacha Sauda Trust’s chairperson Vipasana Insan reached Panchkula from Sirsa on Friday following summons by the Haryana Police’s Special Investigation Team. Vipasana has been summoned for interrogation in the ongoing investigation in cases pertaining to violence that erupted in Panchkula and Sirsa on August 25 after Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was held guilty of rape by a CBI court in Panchkula. A total of 41 persons had died in the violence.

It was the third notice sent by the SIT to which Vipasana responded to. She reached Chandimandir police station at Sector 23 in her private vehicle. This is the same police station where Honeypreet, the Dera chief’s ‘adopted’ daughter, is also lodged. Honeypreet’s close aide Sukhdeep Kaur, a Bathinda resident, who was arrested on charges of providing shelter to Honeypreet while she remained on the run is also lodged in the same police station.

Senior police officers told The Indian Express that they wanted to question Vipasana along with Honeypreet whose police custody comes to an end today. She will be produced in a court here this afternoon. Sukhdeep Kaur, too, will also be produced in court today.

The SIT is likely to seek further custody of Honeypreet. Police officers said Honeypreet’s laptop, in which they claimed she had prepared maps and locations of the places where violence erupted post Dera chief’s conviction, was yet to be recovered. Police also suspect Vipasana may have that laptop. Police also added Vipasana also attended the controversial August 17 meeting at the Dera’s headquarter in Sirsa that was chaired by Honeypreet.

