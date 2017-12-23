Gurjars and four other communities to get 1% reservation in Rajasthan

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at a Press Conference in Capital on Monday. Express Photo by Praveen Jain. 23.10.2017. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at a Press Conference in Capital on Monday. Express Photo by Praveen Jain. 23.10.2017.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said that besides intelligence, political leadership is important to fight terrorism and Maoism. Illustrating how he gave a free hand to officers in UP during his tenure as CM, he said, “Sixteen Naxals were killed in the encounter based on intelligence”.

Speaking at the annual Intelligence Bureau endowment lecture, he cautioned police brass against “forceful reaction”and said they can be “counterproductive”. He said police should be seen as a “civilised force”, not a “brutal one”.

Singh said the focus should be on upgrading police in rural areas. “Police system needs to be strengthened in villages as well, as 70 per cent of the population of India lives in villages.”

Retired IB Special Director Rajinder Kumar, named in the Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case by CBI for allegedly providing fake inputs that she and three others were headed to kill then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi, asked Singh to bring a law to protect intelligence officials so that no external agency is allowed to probe them. Singh said he would look into the subject.

After NDA government came to power, MHA denied sanction to CBI to prosecute four IB officers, including Kumar, who faced charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

