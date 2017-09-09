Gurugram student death: ‘Heinous crime’, says Haryana CM Khattar; assures swift action

Gurugram student death: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has assured swift action in the case. Gurugram student death: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has assured swift action in the case.

A day after a 7-year-old boy from Ryan International School was found murdered in campus premises, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured that the authorities concerned will complete formalities within seven days. “Asked for report. Principal has been suspended, whatever lapses will be found will be acted against. It’s a sad incident and heinous crime. The administration has nabbed suspect; directed authorities to complete formalities within 7 days,” Khattar was quoted as saying by ANI.

When asked if the government will go in for a high-profile probe as demanded by the family, the Haryana chief minister said: “Once we get report, if facts are not clear we are ready for any kind of probe.” Responding to the same question, Haryana Public Works Department (PWD) Minister said there is a tendency for common people to ask for CBI probe. “I said if you aren’t satisfied with probe by Police we’ll talk. Assured that probe will be done to their satisfaction,” he said.

Meanwhile, the acting principal of Ryan International School here was today suspended and all the security staff were removed, a day after a seven-year-old boy was found dead with his throat slit inside a washroom. Angry parents and locals gathered outside the school premises this morning and staged protest for over two hours demanding a CBI probe into the gruesome murder while expressing their displeasure over the investigation being carried out by the Gurgaon Police.

They also demanded that the school management be booked for the murder of boy. “The Ryan International School management has suspended acting principal Neerja Batra and removed all the security staff,” District Public Relation Officer R S Sangwan said. The boy, a Class II student, was allegedly killed by a bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, who also tried to sexually abuse the minor. The accused was arrested hours after the gruesome murder.

Deputy Commissioner, Gurgaon, Vinay Pratap Singh has also asked District Education Officer Neelam Bhandari to submit a detailed report on the matter by tomorrow. The post mortem was carried out and the boy’s body was handed over to his father, officials said.

The boy’s father, Varun Thakur, who works as a quality manager with a private firm in Gurgaon, had accused the school administration of negligence.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd