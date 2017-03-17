Gurgaon: Workers protest against Maruti case sentencing

Workers in factories from Gurgaon to Bawal boycotted their meals on Thursday, a day before the quantum of sentence for 31 workers convicted in the Maruti Suzuki plant violence is pronounced on Friday. Various workers’ unions and human rights’ groups staged demonstrations in Delhi, Ludhiana, and Rudrapur in Uttarakhand to express solidarity with the convicted workers.

District Magistrate Hardeep Singh has also enforced an order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, prohibiting the gathering of five or more persons, and carrying of “weapons of offence” in the district, between March 16 and March 25.

