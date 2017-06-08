Gurgaon: Two held in gangrape of woman, murder of infant

The Gurgaon police released sketches of the accused, and appealed to the public for information. (Source: Times of India) The Gurgaon police released sketches of the accused, and appealed to the public for information. (Source: Times of India)

Gurgaon Police has arrested two of the three men accused of raping a woman in a tempo and killing her infant daughter by flinging her from the moving vehicle. The alleged incident took place on the intervening night of May 29-30. The man, who was allegedly driving, has been identified as Yogendra, who hails from Bulandshahr and lives in Bass Kusla. He was arrested on the basis of a tip-off, police said. The second accused, Amit Kumar, was arrested around 6.30 pm from the Delhi-Gurgaon border.

Police said the alleged incident took place after the woman left home with her nine-month-old daughter following an argument with a neighbour. She told police she wanted to go to her father-in-law’s home in Khandsa and first headed to Bass Kusla Chowk to look for transportation. Although she initially boarded a Canter to her destination, she got off the vehicle when she realised the driver was drunk. She then boarded a tempo, which already had two other passengers in it, said police.

In the FIR registered at IMT Manesar police station, the woman said that once the vehicle reached National Highway 8, the driver took the service lane and stopped before a dhaba, where he asked one of the men to pick up “food for three people”. The vehicle then continued on its way. However, after crossing the Kherki Daula toll plaza, the driver, the victim alleged, turned the tempo around and returned to the dhaba to pick up an accomplice.

According to police, the woman alleged that the three men then took her to a vacant plot in Sector 8, where they took turns to rape her. She alleged that before they raped her, they threw her daughter from the moving vehicle because she had started wailing. “We initially registered cases under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, since the woman did not mention the gangrape. However, on June 3, she returned and told us the entire story, and Section 376D (gangrape) was added,” said Dharambir Singh, ACP (Manesar).

A Special Investigation Team, headed by Ashok Bakshi, DCP (Crime), was formed on Tuesday to crack the case. Police said that two other accused have been identified as well.“Yogendra was arrested at 1.30 pm from Bass Kusla village in Manesar on the basis of a tip-off,” said Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar during a press conference Wednesday. “We are questioning the accused, but from what we have gathered so far, it appears that the two other accused were also from Bulandshahr, and lived on rent in Bass Kusla village. They have been identified and we hope to nab them soon,” he added.

Gurgaon Police also used Twitter to reassure women they were safe. “The victim in the Manesar rape case is being counselled to deal with the trauma. Women’s safety is and will always be a top priority for us,” police tweeted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App