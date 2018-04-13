Gurgaon: Two Fortis doctors arrested for medical negligence

In its statement, Fortis Hospital said, “The matter is sub judice. We are providing complete support to the authorities concerned.” (Representational) In its statement, Fortis Hospital said, “The matter is sub judice. We are providing complete support to the authorities concerned.” (Representational)

Two doctors of Fortis Hospital were arrested on charges of medical negligence by Gurgaon Police on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Gurgaon Police spokesperson Ravinder Kumar said, “Last year, the complainant approached us and told us that his wife was admitted in the hospital after she complained of chest pain. He alleged that the doctors did not give her proper medication. We referred the case to the civil surgeon, who, in his report, said the doctors were negligent. The two will be produced in court today.”

The doctors have been booked under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code – causing death by negligence.

In its statement, Fortis Hospital said, “The matter is sub judice. We are providing complete support to the authorities concerned.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd