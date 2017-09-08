Gurgaon student death: One arrested, police examining CCTV footage

Ryan student death: The Class 2 student of Ryan International School in Sohna area was found with his throat slit in a washroom in the school building around 8.30 am. (Source: Express photo by Manoj Kumar) Ryan student death: The Class 2 student of Ryan International School in Sohna area was found with his throat slit in a washroom in the school building around 8.30 am. (Source: Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

A seven-year-old boy studying at Ryan International School in Bhondsi, Gurgaon, was found with his throat slit inside the school bathroom on Friday morning. Pradyuman, a Class II student, was found lying in a pool of blood, and a knife used to commit the crime was found next to the body. He was found by a school staffer, and was rushed to a hospital nearby. One person has been arrested in connection with the case. “One accused Ashok s/o Amichand r/o village Ghamroj has been arrested in the case,” said Simardeep Singh, DCP

Pradyuman’s father, Vinod Chand Thakur, who works as a quality control manager at Orient Craft in Gurgaon, told The Indian Express that he dropped his son and 11-year-old daughter outside the school gates at 7:55 am and returned home. He received a call at 8:10 am from a teacher, informing him that his son was found “bleeding profusely”, following which Vinod and his wife rushed to Artemis hospital, where doctors had declared Pradyuman brought dead on arrival.

“They told me that my son had met with an accident. When I reached the hospital, I found two cuts across his throat. He was killed inside the school,” Varun said.

As news of Pradyuman’s death spread, agitated parents protested against the school authorities for the alleged lax security, and also vandalised the school property. Police briefly detained five parents and later released them.

The relatives of the boy also staged a protest at the civil hospital mortuary, and refused to claim the body until arrests were made. Gurgaon police spokesperson Ravindra Kumar said forensic teams have collected fingerprints and blood samples from the crime scene.

Senior officers from the South Gurgaon area, including two DCPs and an SHO, remained inside the school premises, looking at footage from two CCTVs outside the lobby where the bathroom is located.

After an FIR under section 302 was registered in the case, relatives of the boy gathered at the Gurgaon police commissioner’s office and refused to budge until the school authorities, including the principal, were named in the FIR.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App