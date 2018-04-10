Gurugram school murder: Court grants CBI time till May 15 to file second chargesheet 

Gurgaon school murder: The victim, a Class II student, had been found with throat slit inside a washroom of the school on September 8 last year. Gurgaon school murder: The victim, a Class II student, had been found with throat slit inside a washroom of the school on September 8 last year.

A sessions court in Gurgaon on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a supplementary chargesheet till May 15 in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old boy at a private school in Gurugram’s Bhondsi after the probe agency sought more time in the case.

In its plea before the court, the CBI today said the investigation was underway and it needed more time to file the supplementary report. The court also directed the officials of the private school, Francis Thomas and Jayesh Thomas, to be present in the court on the next date of hearing on May 14.

Meanwhile, the arguments on a plea moved by the 16-year-old accused student, who challenged the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) order, also concluded today. In the plea, the accused said the JJB order was ‘bad in law’ and was passed without giving him proper opportunity to present his case.

The JJB had on December 20 last year held that the teenager would be tried as an adult and directed that he be produced before the Gurgaon sessions court. The court had earlier directed the CBI to speed up the probe and submit a final progress report by today. It had also acquitted bus conductor Ashok Kumar in the murder case after the CBI said there was no evidence of his involvement in the crime.

READ | Accused searched for poison online to mix it in water tank, CBI tells HC

The CBI, earlier in March, questioned three Gurgaon police officers in connection with the murder case. The officers were allegedly involved in framing Kumar in the murder.

The case was handed over to the CBI in September last year. The agency then arrested a 16-year-old juvenile for the crime, stating that the boy had murdered the student in the hope of cancelling examinations and a parent-teacher meeting.

It had also exonerated Kumar, saying that there was no evidence against him. Less than 36 hours after the child was murdered inside the ground-floor bathroom of the school, Gurgaon police had zeroed in on Kumar, given him a few minutes before TV news cameras, and provided a confession — straight from the mouth of the accused. However, when CBI filed its chargesheet in February, it revealed how botched up the police investigation was.

The seven-year-old boy was found with his throat slit just outside the school washroom on September 8, 2017.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd