Gurgaon school murder: Court directs CBI to file supplementary chargesheet, says trial will begin on July 4

A Gurgaon court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file supplementary chargesheet by July 4 in connection with the murder of a Class II student at private school in Gurgaon last year.

The CBI was granted more time by Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh Kundu after it took note of a fresh plea by the agency stating that the probe was underway and it needed one-and-a-half months to complete it.

The court also reserved the order on a plea of the 16-year-old accused in the case challenging the juvenile justice board’s order declaring him an adult. It further said the trial in the case will begin on July 4.

Advocate Sushil Tekriwal, lawyer for the victim seven-year-old boy, argued that the JJB’s order declaring the 16-year-old accused as an adult was “well-reasoned” and there was no fault and “nothing illegal” in the order. Challenging the JJB order, the counsel for the 16-year-old accused, however, said it was “bad in law” and passed without giving him proper opportunity to present his case.

Last month, the court had set May 14 for the CBI to file the final investigation report regarding the case.

In February, the CBI had filed a partial chargesheet in which the Class XI student of the same institution was named as the main accused, claiming that he had confessed to murdering the seven-year-old child on September 8 last year, in a bid to cancel the examinations and a parent-teacher meeting.

The victim’s body was found in the washroom of the school with his throat slit. School bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was arrested by the Gurgaon Police, was given a clean chit by the probe agency saying there was no evidence to prove his involvement in the crime. The CBI took up the case from the Gurgaon police on September 22, following a nationwide uproar over the gruesome killing.

