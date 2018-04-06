Gurgaon school murder: Accused searched for poison online to mix it in water tank, CBI tells HC

The victim, a Class II student, had been found with throat slit inside a washroom of the school on September 8 last year. The victim, a Class II student, had been found with throat slit inside a washroom of the school on September 8 last year.

The 16-year-old accused in the murder of a class II student of a prominent Gurgaon school searched about various poisons, their effects and their sources on the internet on his mobile phone with an intention to commit the crime and thereafter to escape from the clutches of law, the CBI told the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday as it opposed his plea of default bail.

Stating that the offence committed by the accused was “heinous and punishable with death,” the CBI told the court its probe had revealed that the accused also used to surf Internet to browse social-networking websites, pornography sites, games and music. He also searched for “how to change your finger prints” and “how to remove your finger prints,” it said in the reply.

The CBI told the court that the accused voluntarily admitted to his involvement in the crime and that the investigation had revealed he was planning to mix poison in the water bottle of some child or in the water tank with a motive to get the Parent-Teacher meeting cancelled and cause postponement of the exams.

“During investigation, examination of one of the witnesses revealed that Bholu (not the real name of the accused) asked him to arrange knife or poison as he wanted to kill someone for cancelling the Parents Teacher Meeting (PTM) as well as the terminal examination,” the CBI submission filed in response to the 16-year-old’s accused bail plea reads.

The CBI had arrested the accused child, who is being tried as adult in the trial, after the investigation was transferred to it from the Haryana Police by the state government. The victim, a Class II student, had been found with throat slit inside a washroom of the school on September 8 last year.

The CBI has also said there is apprehension of “the witnesses being tampered with as several witnesses in this case are students and classmates of the petitioner/applicant”. The hearing in the case was adjourned on Thursday to

April 30.

