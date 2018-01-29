Gurgaon school bus attack: Villagers in Bhondsi call off panchayat

A Haryana Roadways bus was torched on Wednesday. (Express Photo) A Haryana Roadways bus was torched on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Residents of Bhondsi village — from where 18 people were arrested for the violence that ensued over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat — Sunday called off the mahapanchayat to decide the best path to adopt to secure the release of the “innocent children”.

Boys from the village, between 14 and 23 years of age, were allegedly among those who torched a Haryana Roadways bus Wednesday. They also allegedly pelted stones at a school bus passing through the area. Sanjay Raghav, former sarpanch of the village, said, “Section 144 anyway limits our options in terms of protests. We have decided that we will meet the chief minister this week and discuss the matter with him.”

“If we cannot arrive at a solution, we will discuss other alternatives,” he added. The families also alleged that the boys were arrested to “complete formalities”, claiming that they were all innocent bystanders and that many of them were picked while they were returning from school or tuition.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon Police on Sunday arrested Harinder alias Tinku, president of the Rajput Karni Sena in Rewari. Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon Police, said, “He was allegedly involved in the torching of a truck on Hero Honda Chowk.” Two more men have been arrested in connection with the violence at Raheja Mall, where a Burger King outlet, a Pizza Hut outlet and the Carnival Cinemas were vandalised.

Eight cases were registered after Rajput groups protesting the release of Padmaavat went on a rampage last Wednesday. With these arrests on Sunday, a total of 46 people have been apprehended in connection with violence in the district so far — 32 have been arrested and the others have been taken into preventive custody.

Suraj Pal Amu, general secretary of Rajput Karni Sena has also been taken into preventive custody. He had been remanded in judicial custody on Friday and will be produced in court on Monday.

