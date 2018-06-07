Gurgaon: Sacked employee shoots company’s HR head

On Wednesday, Sharma had sacked an employee, Joginder, over his alleged “unprofessional behaviour”. On Wednesday, Sharma had sacked an employee, Joginder, over his alleged “unprofessional behaviour”.

A 50-year-old Human Resources (HR) head of a Japanese company in Gurgaon was shot by two bike-borne assailants Thursday morning, while he was on his way to work, said police. A disgruntled employee, whose services he had terminated ‘around three months ago’, is suspected to be responsible for the crime.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8 am, while the victim, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, was driving from his home in sector 43 to the Mitsuba Corporation’s office on Tauru road, where he has been employed for the last “seven or eight years”.

“Two men on a bike approached his vehicle near Pathreri village and opened fire. He somehow managed to continue driving his vehicle till his office, where his co-workers rushed him to Rockland hospital in Manesar,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon police.

Rati Ram Sharma, his father, confirmed on Thursday afternoon that doctors had operated upon the HR head to remove the bullets that had penetrated his back, and reassured his family that he was out of danger. A case has been registered regarding the matter at the Bilaspur police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.

“An employee who he had sacked some months ago is suspected of the crime. His family had been threatening him with dire consequences if he did not arrange for him to be re-hired by the company.” Said PRO Kumar.

Sharma’s father also confirmed this, stating that the accused, who worked as an apprentice with the company, had been sacked around 3 months ago.

“However, his family had been threatening my son repeatedly. Only yesterday morning, his brother called Dinesh to Bilaspur chowk and threatened him. In the evening, they again called him up and threatened him with dire consequence. However, Dinesh did not even tell us about it. We only found out after the shooting,” he said.

