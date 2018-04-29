Gurgaon namaz disruption: Arrested six men granted bail, Hindu outfits to protest tomorrow demanding case be revoked

Muslims read namaz at a vacant plot in Sector 53. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar) Muslims read namaz at a vacant plot in Sector 53. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

A Gurgaon Court on Sunday granted bail to the six men who were arrested for disrupting a namaz in an open field in the city’s Sector 53 on April 20. The men had obstructed the Friday prayers by arriving at the scene minutes before they commenced, and chanting “Jai Sri Ram” and “Radhe Radhe” while directing worshippers to disperse from the spot.

Confirming this, Arvind Dahiya, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 53 police station where a case has been registered, said, “A Gurgaon Court granted bail to the six men today.”

The FIR registered indicated the involvement of “seven or eight men” and also mentioned two people by name. Police, however, maintained that “the names mentioned are wrong”. “The FIR has mentioned two people by name, but investigations so far have found that no people by these names were involved,” the SHO said.

“We had identified all those who were visible in the video of the incident and apprehended them. It seems only these six men were involved,” he added.

Despite bail being granted to the six men, right wing outfits in the city, however, have decided to hold a demonstration on Monday, demanding that the case against the men be revoked and a ban on reading of namaz in the open be imposed.

“Two of our causes still hold. Since only the demand of the men getting bail has been granted, we will continue with the protest that we had planned for Monday morning.” Abhishek Gaur, district president of Bajrang Dal, said.

The demonstration is expected to see the presence of office bearers and workers from multiple outfits, including the Shiv Sena, Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Kranti Dal, Hindu Sena, and Swadeshi Jagran Manch, all of who have come together under the ambit of the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, a committee formed to fight for this cause.

Protesters will gather at Kamla Nehru Park at 10 am and march to the mini secretariat, where they will hand over their list of demands to the deputy commissioner.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd