Gurgaon: Body of class 2 student found inside toilet of Ryan International School

Gurgaon: The body of a 7-year-old class 2 student was found inside a toilet of Ryan International School. The boy, named Pradduman, was found dead with his throat slit inside the toilet.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 8, 2017 12:14 pm
Ryan International School, Ryan International School death, gurgaon, gurugram, india news, indian express news The dead body of a class II student found inside the toilet of Ryan International School, Bhondsi in Gurgaon. (Source: Express photo by Manoj Kumar)
The body of a class II student, 7, was found inside the toilet of Ryan International School at Bhondsi, Gurgaon on Friday morning. The boy, named Pradduman, was found dead with his throat slit inside the toilet.

The kid had come to school around 8.15 on Friday morning. After about half-an-hour, at around 8.45 am the school authorities called his father and informed him.

Confirming the death the police said that they are investigating the matter. Ryan International School is located on Sohna road in Gurgaon.

More details are awaited.

    Sep 8, 2017 at 11:55 am
    This is again Ryan International school, earlier also we have heart many cases from this school only. System should take strong investigation to all Ryan schools of this e.g. Noida, Delhi, Gurgaon etc. there is something big issue inside the schools and in schools management.
