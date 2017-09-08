Gurgaon: Body of class 2 student found inside toilet of Ryan International School

The dead body of a class II student found inside the toilet of Ryan International School, Bhondsi in Gurgaon. (Source: Express photo by Manoj Kumar) The dead body of a class II student found inside the toilet of Ryan International School, Bhondsi in Gurgaon. (Source: Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

The body of a class II student, 7, was found inside the toilet of Ryan International School at Bhondsi, Gurgaon on Friday morning. The boy, named Pradduman, was found dead with his throat slit inside the toilet.

The kid had come to school around 8.15 on Friday morning. After about half-an-hour, at around 8.45 am the school authorities called his father and informed him.

Confirming the death the police said that they are investigating the matter. Ryan International School is located on Sohna road in Gurgaon.

More details are awaited.

