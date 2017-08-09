Gurgaon hotels, PGs under police scanner ahead of Independence Day

Special teams have been constituted to keep a watch on hotels, guest houses and paying guest accommodations. (File Photo) Special teams have been constituted to keep a watch on hotels, guest houses and paying guest accommodations. (File Photo)

Gurgaon Police has stepped up security arrangements in the run-up to Independence Day celebrations in the city, which will be attended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Special teams have been constituted to keep a watch on hotels, guest houses and paying guest accommodations.

“According to the rules, all such establishments are required to maintain records of those being accommodated. If the guests are foreigners, their details have to be provided to the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) within 24 hours of their arrival,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“Action will be taken against guests house or PG owners who are found violating the rules. Officials at one guest house have been pulled up for violations and investigations are on in this regard,” he added.

