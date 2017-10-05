Only in Express
  • Leopard enters Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar, halts work; police conduct search

Leopard enters Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar, halts work; police conduct search

Officials are looking at the CCTV, inside the plant, to locate the leopard hidden inside the premises.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 5, 2017 10:45 am
manesar, maruti suzuki, maruti suzuki plant, manesar maruti suzuki plant, manesar leopard, manesar leopard maruti suzuki plant, india news The leopard inside the plant as seen in the CCTV footage. (Source: Express photo by Manoj Kumar)
Related News

A leopard entered the Maruti Suzuki’s plant in Manesar, Gurgaon early Thursday morning, halting work at the plant. The leopard was spotted inside the engine department of the plant. Police and forest department officials have reached the spot to catch the leopard and were looking at the CCTV inside the plant to locate the leopard.

“Teams of the forest department, police and wildlife have been called to catch the leopard. We have cordoned off the plant and a search operation is on to catch the animal. However, we are yet to trace it”, the officer added.

manesar, maruti suzuki, maruti suzuki plant, manesar maruti suzuki plant, manesar leopard, manesar leopard maruti suzuki plant, india news Outside the plant at Manesar (Source: Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

Work has been halted since morning as workers couldn’t go inside the plant. The police are conducting searches for the leopard which is still hidden inside the plant.

manesar, maruti suzuki, maruti suzuki plant, manesar maruti suzuki plant, manesar leopard, manesar leopard maruti suzuki plant, india news The police are conducting searches for the leopard which is still hidden inside the plant. (Source: Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

In the past, Gurgaon has seen man-animal conflicts with leopards straying into villages in the area. In November last year, a leopard was clubbed to death after it mauled nine people, including a policeman. In April this year, a leopard was spotted near the Golf Course in Gurgaon’s Phase 5 area, home to several gated condominiums, offices and shopping malls.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
eigawards
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Oct 05: Latest News