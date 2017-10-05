Leopard enters Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar, halts work; police conduct search

The leopard inside the plant as seen in the CCTV footage. (Source: Express photo by Manoj Kumar) The leopard inside the plant as seen in the CCTV footage. (Source: Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

A leopard entered the Maruti Suzuki’s plant in Manesar, Gurgaon early Thursday morning, halting work at the plant. The leopard was spotted inside the engine department of the plant. Police and forest department officials have reached the spot to catch the leopard and were looking at the CCTV inside the plant to locate the leopard.

“Teams of the forest department, police and wildlife have been called to catch the leopard. We have cordoned off the plant and a search operation is on to catch the animal. However, we are yet to trace it”, the officer added.

Work has been halted since morning as workers couldn’t go inside the plant. The police are conducting searches for the leopard which is still hidden inside the plant.

In the past, Gurgaon has seen man-animal conflicts with leopards straying into villages in the area. In November last year, a leopard was clubbed to death after it mauled nine people, including a policeman. In April this year, a leopard was spotted near the Golf Course in Gurgaon’s Phase 5 area, home to several gated condominiums, offices and shopping malls.

