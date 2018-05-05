Gurgaon: Girl who took Class XII exams kills self

Relatives claimed that she was stressed out about her examination results, and may have taken the extreme step for this reason. (Representational Image) Relatives claimed that she was stressed out about her examination results, and may have taken the extreme step for this reason. (Representational Image)

A student, who recently took her class XII board examinations, committed suicide Thursday by hanging herself from a window grill in her home, police said.

Relatives claimed that she was stressed out about her examination results, and may have taken the extreme step for this reason.

According to police, the girl resided in Kirti Nagar, and studied at Ryan International School, Bhondsi. Her father is a building material supplier, and has a five-storey house in the area.

“The fifth floor was vacant. She went there around 8 pm, and hung herself from a window grill using her dupatta,” said Assistant Sub Inspector Parveen Kumar, the Investigating Officer of the case. “Her relatives stated that she was convinced she would not do well in her examinations because the economics paper, which all CBSE students had to repeat, had not gone well,” he said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said, adding a probe is underway.

