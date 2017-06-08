Gurugram gangrape: Third accused arrested from hideout

Yogendra was nabbed from his hideout in Gurugram on Wednesday, while Amit was arrested a few hours later, Gurugram Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said. Yogendra was nabbed from his hideout in Gurugram on Wednesday, while Amit was arrested a few hours later, Gurugram Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said.

The third accused in Gurugram gangrape case was arrested on Thursday, police said. Jaikesh, who has been accused of gangrape of a woman and killing of her infant daughter, was arrested from his hideout in Gurugram. The other two accused were arrested from the city on Wednesday.

"The teams of SIT arrested Jaikesh from his hideout on the instance of his associates, Yogendra and Amit, from Gurgaon. A massive manhunt was launched last night," ACP Manish Sehgal, PRO of the Gurugram Police, told PTI. Yogendra was nabbed from his hideout in Gurugram on Wednesday, while Amit was arrested a few hours later, Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said.

The three accused had recently come to Gurgaon from Bulandshahr in western Uttar Pradesh. They had been working as drivers and were living in a rented accommodations in Bas Khusla village, according to Commissioner Khirwar. The gang-rape occurred on May 29.

After a fight with her husband and neighbours, the young woman, who lived in the same village, took her nine-month-old daughter and went out to go to her parental house at Khandsa village. She was first given a lift by a truck but she had to leave it when the truck driver allegedly molested her. When she showed resistance, he dropped her off on the busy NH-8. While waiting on the highway, the three accused, who were in an inebriated condition, offered her a lift in their four-wheeled mini auto-rickshaw. The auto was being driven by Jaikesh. After the woman sat inside the vehicle, the accused allegedly tarted molesting her.

“When my child started crying, they tried to smother my baby. And then they threw her on the footpath. I requested them to stop, saying my child is crying. After that they raped me on the road,” the victim said. “When I pleaded and requested to take back my daughter, they stopped the vehicle and took the child back but did not hand her over to me,” she said. They left her after four hours.

The post-mortem said the death of the baby was caused by smothering and external injury, he said. Admitting lapses on the part of the police in acting promptly on the victim’s complaint, Khirwar had said one woman sub-inspector has been suspended.

