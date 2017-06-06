Gurgaon gangrape: Police releases sketch of three suspects

Police have released sketches of the three suspects in Manesar gangrape case. (Picture sources ANI) Police have released sketches of the three suspects in Manesar gangrape case. (Picture sources ANI)

The Gurgaon police have released sketches of three men who allegedly gangraped a woman after throwing her nine-month-old daughter off an auto rickshaw leading to the child’s death last week. According to the 23-year-old woman, she was going to her parents’ house in Khandsa village around midnight on 29 May with her daughter after an argument with her husband. She took a lift in an auto rickshaw in which three persons were already sitting. She told the police that the accused started molesting her as soon as she sat in the vehicle.

As she resisted and her daughter started crying, they threw the infant out of the vehicle. The child succumbed to injuries, a Gurgaon police official said. The victim told the police that she was raped by the accused inside the auto rickshaw on the old Khandsa road, close to the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway.

The official said that the woman, a resident of a village near IMT Manesar, had initially told the police that the accused had thrown her child out of the auto rickshaw. However, later she told them that she was also raped by the three men.