Gurgaon gangrape: Police releases sketch of three suspects

The Gurgaon police have released sketches of three men who allegedly gangraped a woman after throwing her nine-month-old daughter off an auto rickshaw leading to the child’s death last week. According to the 23-year-old woman, she was going to her parents’ house in Khandsa village around midnight on 29 May with her daughter after an argument with her husband. She took a lift in an auto rickshaw in which three persons were already sitting. She told the police that the accused started molesting her as soon as she sat in the vehicle.
As she resisted and her daughter started crying, they threw the infant out of the vehicle. The child succumbed to injuries, a Gurgaon police official said. The victim told the police that she was raped by the accused inside the auto rickshaw on the old Khandsa road, close to the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway.
The official said that the woman, a resident of a village near IMT Manesar, had initially told the police that the accused had thrown her child out of the auto rickshaw. However, later she told them that she was also raped by the three men.
- Jun 6, 2017 at 10:12 pmShocking that what the is going on in UP, and shattered that how a human can so brutal and monster, where are law and order, Gov of UP is doing nothing to prevent these incidents. I'd never like to suggest anyone to go UP specifically Gurugram, it's such a worst place when it comes to women security, any of the gov has fail to deliver women security over the decades, it's extremely unfortunate that we are living in this society, where we are unable to provide protect to our women's. unfortunately in this case cops are unable to catch the convicts.We do need to reform our creepy laws, these criminals should be hanged within a week, without sheltering them in jail, So that criminal minded people would get strong message by our laws.Reply