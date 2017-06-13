Gurgaon gangrape: NHRC issues notice to Haryana DGP, police commissioner

The woman was allegedly raped on May 29 by three men in Manesar, a short distance away from Gurgaon, after they killed her nine-month-old baby by flinging her to the ground. (Representational Image) The woman was allegedly raped on May 29 by three men in Manesar, a short distance away from Gurgaon, after they killed her nine-month-old baby by flinging her to the ground. (Representational Image)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to Haryana’s director general of police and the Gurgaon police commissioner over the alleged gangrape of a 23-year-old woman in the industrial area of Manesar.

The Commission observed today that the incident makes it clear that “night patrolling on the road by the police was not being done”.

The woman was allegedly raped on May 29 by three men in Manesar, a short distance away from the bustling millennium town of Gurgaon, after they killed her nine-month-old baby by flinging her to the ground.

The trio had given her a lift and taken her to a secluded spot where they took turns to rape her on the ground.

Haryana Director General of Police B S Sindhu has been directed to inform the NHRC about steps being taken to ensure safety of citizens, especially women. The DGP and Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar have been asked to respond in four weeks.

NHRC has also called for suggestions from the police commissioners of Delhi and Faridabad and the senior superintendents of police of Noida and Ghaziabad. It asked if a joint action programme by law enforcing agencies of the NCR region could be planned and executed to deal with such heinous crimes against women.

“Their response is expected in six weeks,” the NHRC added.



