Gurgaon DEO seeks cases against 134 schools for not submitting safety report

The Gurgaon District Education Officer (DEO), on Thursday, issued a letter to the Commissioner of Police, requesting that a case be registered against 134 schools that have failed to submit a compliance report “proving they are following all prescribed measures to ensure the safety and security of their students”.

All schools in Gurgaon district, in an order issued on September 25, had been directed to submit the report to the DEO’s office within 15 days. The order came in the wake of the murder of Pradyuman Thakur, a Class II student at Ryan International School, Bhondsi, inside a bathroom within the institution’s premises. A committee formed by the district administration had found blatant lapses on the school’s part, which, it was alleged, could have contributed to the crime.

In the order, the DEO has requested the Commissioner of Police to “register a case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and conduct investigations against schools that have not followed the orders.” Section 188 is concerned with “disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant”. The measures that schools were supposed to comply to included ensuring separate bathrooms for non teaching staff, female attendants in toilets for small children, and CCTV cameras at appropriate places in the institution.

