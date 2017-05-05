Gurgaon: Crane boom falls on auto at Hero Honda Chowk, driver killed

The driver was crushed under its weight. Manoj Kumar The driver was crushed under its weight. Manoj Kumar

One person was killed and another injured after a part of a crane’s boom toppled and fell on to an auto near a construction site at Hero Honda Chowk Wednesday.

Police said the crane was being used to move a pipeline near the chowk. A case has been registered at the Kherki Daula police station against “unknown” persons under various sections of the IPC, including sections 304A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). Police said they are verifying the agency that was undertaking the work.

In the FIR, the complainant, Abhishek Malik (30), an ICICI branch manager, said he had hailed the auto near Sector 10 A. “We were heading to the Sector 15 branch. As we approached the chowk, a part of a crane that was being used to shift a pipeline toppled and fell on the front part of the auto. The driver was crushed under its weight, and I was pinned to the vehicle,” he said.

Workers brought in another crane to remove the boom, said Malik, adding that bystanders then ripped apart the skeleton of the auto and pulled him out.

Malik was rushed to Ayushman Hospital in Gurgaon’s Sector 10, from where he was referred to Medanta The Medicity. “I have sustained a fracture in my right leg, as well as my right wrist. I will be undergoing a surgery tomorrow,” said Malik.

Police said the driver, identified as Sachin Sanatiya (33), died on the spot.

Police added that there is a lack of clarity about who should be held accountable for the mishap. “The crane that fell onto the auto was being used to move a pipeline, but it is unclear if this was being done in relation to the flyover construction work or for something else,” said SI Devender Kumar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now