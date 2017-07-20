Gurgaon cops doubt claims

Vikas alias Vicky Vikas alias Vicky

Even as self-proclaimed ‘vigilantes’ who shot dead a 32-year-old businessman, Vikas alias Vicky, on Monday left behind a note taking responsibility for other murders, Gurgaon police Wednesday expressed scepticism over their claims. “Their letter seems more focused on garnering publicity than taking responsibility for crimes they legitimately committed. The claims about Mahesh Attack’s murder are rubbish because we have already arrested the culprits, who have nothing to do with this group,” said Sumit Kumar, DCP (Crime). He added, “Even the claims regarding Hemant Kumar are doubtful. The culprits in that case are local boys, and it is unlikely they are involved with the group.”

