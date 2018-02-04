Gurgaon cops arrest man for shooting sister, killing her brother-in-law

Karan and his two accomplices were arrested from Rajeev Chowk in Sohna on Friday night. Karan and his two accomplices were arrested from Rajeev Chowk in Sohna on Friday night.

A man allegedly shot at his sister and killed her brother-in-law as she had married against her family’s wishes, following which the accused and his two accomplices were arrested, Gurgaon police said on Sunday.

The woman was in coma and have been admitted to a hospital, they said.

Karan and his two accomplices — Rajesh and Amit — were arrested from Rajeev Chowk in Sohna on Friday night, Gurgaon Police PRO Ravinder Kumar said.

“On November 4 last year, the complainant had told police that his brother was kidnapped and a case was filed in this regard. The case was taken up by the crime branch,” he said.

“During investigation, it was found that Karan’s sister had married the complainant against her family’s wishes and were hiding,” the police officer said.

“Since the complainant’s younger brother knew where they were staying, Karan along with his two accomplices kidnapped him and came to know where the couple were hiding.

“Karan reached there and shot in his sister’s head. He later strangled to death the complainant’s brother and burnt his body,” Kumar said.

He said a case of murder, kidnapping and attempt to murder has been registered against the accused.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App