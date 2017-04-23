Gurgaon: 5-year-old run over by van, driver absconding

A five-year-old girl died in Gurgaon early Saturday morning after being hit by a pickup van while she was waiting for an auto to drop her to school, said Gurgaon Police. The deceased has been identified as Sapna, who studied at Maharishi Dayanand School in South City I.

Police said the accident took place near Kanhai village at 8 am when the child was standing by the roadside with her father, Saimal, and her brother. The family hails from West Bengal and lives in the village.

In the FIR registered at the Sector 40 police station, under relevant sections of the IPC, Saimal alleged that he was waiting for an auto with his children when a pickup van came speeding from the direction of Sector 45 and hit his daughter. She was rushed to General Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, said police. The driver of the pickup van abandoned his vehicle and fled.

First Published on: April 23, 2017 6:29 am