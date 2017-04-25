Latest News
Gurgaon: 30 outlets get nod to serve alcohol

The outlets given relief include 15 in Sector 29, and 11 in Ambience Mall, as well as the two five-star hotels in the area — Westin and Crowne Plaza.

Written by Sakshi Dayal | Gurgaon | Published:April 25, 2017 4:19 am
A deserted CyberHub after the SC order. File photo by Abhinav Saha

Twenty-four days after they were directed to stop serving alcohol in the wake of the Supreme Court order prohibiting sale of liquor within 500 metres of highways, 30 hotels, pubs and restaurants in Gurgaon Monday got a green signal from the Excise Commissioner, Chandigarh.

The outlets given relief include 15 in Sector 29, and 11 in Ambience Mall, as well as the two five-star hotels in the area — Westin and Crowne Plaza. Treehouse Queens Pearl Hotel at Rajiv Chowk and Barbet Tower Complex on Sohna road will also be exempt from the order, said officials.

“The Excise Commissioner has confirmed the results of the re-measurement and directed that the process of renewing liquor licences can commence,” said H C Dahiya, Deputy Excise Commissioner (West).

