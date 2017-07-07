Gurgaon: 20-year-old tenant ‘thrown off fifth floor’ of PG after scuffle, say police

The building from which 20-year-old Ramesh Singh fell to his death in Gurgaon on Wednesday. Manoj Kumar The building from which 20-year-old Ramesh Singh fell to his death in Gurgaon on Wednesday. Manoj Kumar

A 20-year-old hotel management student died after he fell from the fifth floor of his paying guest accommodation in Gurgaon, after an altercation broke out between the owner of the house and the tenants late Wednesday night.

While the companions of the deceased, Ramesh Singh, alleged he was thrown off the balcony, police did not confirm this and said further investigation will reveal the sequence of events.

Police said two people have been arrested and that a case has been registered under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The main accused, PG owner Satbir Singh, and his two sons are absconding, police added.

“We have already arrested two people in connection with the crime — Sushil, who ran the PG on behalf of Satbir, and Shishram, a shopkeeper who hails from Rajasthan and was involved as well. They are being questioned and we expect to make more arrests soon,” said Sudip Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of the DLF Phase II police station, where the case has been registered.

According to police, the incident occurred at the five-storey PG located in U block of DLF Phase III. As many as 50 hotel management students, pursuing their degrees from a private university in the area, are put up in over 30 rooms. The owner also resides on the first floor of the building.

One of the residents, Kishan, said, “The problem began because we started to complain about water and electricity problems at the PG, since we moved in on June 28. When we had approached the owner earlier, he became aggressive and even slapped a couple of boys with his slippers. Last night, however, things escalated.”

According to the students, Singh was fed up with their complaints and came to their rooms to confront them around 11 pm. Accompanying him were “eight to 10 men” and his two sons.

The students also alleged that the group was armed with iron rods. “Afraid for our lives, we locked ourselves inside our rooms. However, the men broke down the doors and began beating us up,” said another student, who did not want to be named.

In the scuffle that followed, sources said Singh was chased to the balcony of his fifth floor room, from where he fell to his death. He was rushed to Neelkanth Hospital but was declared “brought dead”, police said.

