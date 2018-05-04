Gurgaon: 19-year-old alleges rape by five men

Police said the woman, in the FIR, alleged that when she resisted, they forced some liquid down her throat after which she fell unconscious. When she woke up, the accused had fled, police said. Police said the woman, in the FIR, alleged that when she resisted, they forced some liquid down her throat after which she fell unconscious. When she woke up, the accused had fled, police said.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by five men, including an autorickshaw driver, on Tuesday night. Police said a case was registered in the matter on Wednesday but no arrests have been made yet. The woman works as a labourer.

According to police, the woman was waiting at the Sohna bus stand for a bus to Aligarh when the driver approached her. “She alleged that the accused stopped his vehicle next to her, and told her she was at the wrong bus stand as the bus to Aligarh leaves from Gurgaon and not Sohna,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

On the pretext of getting her to the other bus stand, he offered her a lift. “Instead of taking her to Gurgaon, he drove to an isolated stretch of road that leads to Raisina where four of his accomplices were waiting… The five men then took turns sexually assaulting the woman,” said Kumar.

Police said the woman, in the FIR, alleged that when she resisted, they forced some liquid down her throat after which she fell unconscious. When she woke up, the accused had fled, police said.

The woman went home and told her family. On Wednesday, she approached police and a case was registered at Bhondsi police station.

“A case has been registered under relevant IPC sections. The woman’s medical examination was conducted,” said Inspector Umesh Kumar, SHO of Bhondsi police station. “The woman said one of the men was called Akash, which is one lead being pursued. She has also provided details of the auto’s numberplate… Investigations are on to identify and nab all those involved,” PRO Kumar said.

