Gurdwara committee polls: Voters’ photos unavailable, revised electoral rolls delayed

The Directorate of Gurdwara Election told the Delhi High Court on Friday that the revised electoral rolls for elections to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), which were to be finalised by December 31, were delayed because the photographs of voters were not available.

In its submission before the bench of Justice Hima Kohli, the government said rules for preparing the electoral rolls had been changed in 2015, making it mandatory to have photographs of the voters. However, several voters did not submit their photographs on time.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The government has now informed the bench that the draft electoral rolls are expected to be published by January 10, following which they will be checked and finalised.

In September last year, the HC had directed the Delhi government and the chief secretary to ensure that the voter lists are completed by December 31, after a contempt of court plea had been filed by Paramjit Singh Sarna claiming that the government was “violating court orders by only revising the electoral rolls” instead of preparing fresh rolls as directed by the court.

The bench Friday declined to pass any orders and directed the government to expedite the revision. It will now hear the matter on January 12.