Gurdwara collapse: Rescue operations on to trace survivors

Three persons are believed to be trapped under the debris of a gurdwara which collapsed on the National Highway 1 here and a team of NDRF and Haryana Police are carrying out operations to pull them out. The gurdwara collapsed yesterday, killing a 30-year-old man hailing from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh. Police today said that they were assisting a NDRF team in carrying out rescue operations.

“Three persons are believed to be trapped under the debris and we are trying to trace them,” a police official said. After the incident yesterday evening, some of the injured had been referred to various hospitals including at Delhi and Karnal. Panipat DSP (City) Atma Ram said that rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident.

Police said fire department officials were also at the incident spot as the rescue operations were still going on. The gurdwara, where some construction work was going on, is located on the busy GT road.

