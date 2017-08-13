Gurdeep Singh Sappal resigns as Rajya Sabha TV CEO

Gurdeep Singh Sappal. (Source: Twitter/@gurdeepsappal) Gurdeep Singh Sappal. (Source: Twitter/@gurdeepsappal)

Gurdeep Singh Sappal, the first editor-in-chief and CEO of Rajya Sabha TV, resigned from the post a day after M Venkaiah Naidu took over as Vice-President. As Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Vice-President's office also heads RSTV.

Sappal had been with former Vice-President Hamid Ansari in multiple capacities over the last decade and came to lead RSTV when it was launched in August 2011, during Ansari’s first term as Vice-President.

Announcing his resignation on Facebook, Sappal said that it has been his “principled view” that if someone is “nominated” and not elected or selected after clearing an exam, the person should step down from the position as per the same principle, effectively saying that he has resigned with Ansari’s exit since he was nominated by him.

Additional charge of running RSTV has been handed over to Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who had taken over as Prasar Bharati CEO in early June, when Naidu was the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

