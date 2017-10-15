Gurdaspur, Vengara election results LIVE updates: IUML wins in Kerala by 23,310 votes; Congress leads in Punjab

(Source: ANI/Twitter) (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Counting of votes for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll in Punjab and Vengara assembly constituency in Kerala has begun on Sunday. The Gurdaspur bypoll, which was held on October 11, was necessitated following the demise of BJP MP Vinod Khanna in April. The seat was contested by Congress’s Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar, BJP’s Swaran Salaria and AAP’s Major General (retd) Suresh Khajuria.

The Vengara assembly constituency in Kerala’s Malappuram district also held its bye-elections on October 11. The bypoll was necessitated after IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty vacated the seat to successfully contest the Malappuram Lok Sabha segment.

10.35 am: Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar now leads by 94,161 votes in Gurdaspur.

10.26 am: IUML wins in Vengara by 23,310 votes. Khader gets 65,227 votes.

10.23 am: Leaders of the CPM, which has never tasted victory in Vengara since the constituency was formed post delimitation in 2008, privately confided that apart from improving their vote-share, they expected nothing more from the bye-election. Read more here.

10.20 am: “No candidate in any bye-election in Kerala may have gotten such a big majority. This is a great win for us. This victory in Vengara is a sign that nobody can ever defeat the Muslim League and Congress,” PK Kunjalikutty, League national general secretary told reporters.

10.10 am: IUML leads by 19,400 votes. Everything you need to know on Vengara bye-election in Kerala

10.00 am: The Congress-led UDF alliance in Kerala, which includes IUML, has managed to secure a lead of 20,000 votes. However, the margin has decreased when compared to previous performances. “UDF may be winning technically but they are failing politically. Their lead in every panchayat has crashed compared to last Assembly election,” CPM’s Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters.

9.50 am: In Gurdaspur, Congress leads by 42,718 votes after 5th round.

9.45 am: Latest numbers for Vengara bypoll.

IUML- 36,683

CPM-23,995

SDPI-4806

BJP-4232

9.40 am: After completion of first round of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll, Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar leads by 14, 316 votes.

9.30 am: IUML has over 3000-vote lead in the Kannamangalam and AR Nagar panchayats each.

9.25 am: As per the initial results in Vengara, the IUML candidate KNA Khader has secured 19,390 votes. IUML is a part of the Congress-led UDF. CPM candidate PP Basheer has 12,580 votes. SDPI’s KC Naseer has 2,763 votes. BJP candidate Janachandran Master has secured 2344 votes till now.

